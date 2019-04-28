India's EV industry likely to see higher interest from PE, VC investors

The country’s electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to see higher interest from private equity and venture capital (PE, VC) investors. Venture Intelligence, that tracks these things, says PE, VC investment in the EV space was $23 million (Rs 160 crore) in 2018, in two deals, compared to $3 million (Rs 21 crore) from three deals in 2017.

The 2018 money was led by Alpha Capital and others investing around $22 million in Hero Electric last December. There were other notable investments. Twenty Two Motors raised $65 million from Kwang Yang Motor in October 2018; Hero ...