India's nation brand value grew 5% in 2018 to $2,159 billion: Report

India is ninth in a list of top 50 most valuable nation brands, according to Nation Brands 2018, a report just released by Brand Finance, the global brand valuation and strategy consultancy. The country however has slipped down the charts, second year in a row, from seventh in 2016, India slipped to being the eighth most valuable nation brand in 2017 and ninth in 2018.

US has retained the top position and China, the second rank. The national brand value of India has grown by 5 per cent from $2,046 billion to $2,159 billion, according to the report. Despite this, India’s ...