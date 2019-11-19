India's online video streaming market: Where the 'big four' stand

Google’s YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney’s Hotstar and Netflix are the big four in the Indian streaming video or over-the-top (OTT) market. It has over 50 brands, many of them from global majors, fighting for a foothold in a market with 600 million broadband users.

This intense competition will push up investments in original content to $1.4 billion by 2024 — a 13 per cent compound annual growth rate from 2019. YouTube’s market dominance is being challenged, as emerging home-grown and Chinese user-generated content platforms flood the market with fresh ...