India's server market to get Reliance Jio push; IDC expects 20% growth

India’s server market, says research firm IDC, should see 20 per cent growth in the current quarter (July-September), with Reliance Jio, Adani Enterprises, Hiranandani Group, L&T and Shapoorji Pallonji announcing plans to enter the space. A server is the term for a computer program or device that accepts and responds to requests made by another program. “The impact of various domestic data centre players would be felt in Q2 (this quarter) and the later half of the year as well.

Investments from Reliance would have immediate impact on the server market at the end of Q2. We ...