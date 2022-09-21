JUST IN
Home » Companies » News
Business Standard

India sets up export promotion council for medical devices under DoP

India currently exports Rs. 23,766 crore (2021-22) of medical devices up from previous year Rs 19,736 crore

Topics
Medical devices | Pharmaceutical companies | pharmacy

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Medical Devices
The council will help exporters in promoting their products in international markets

India sets up an export promotion council for medical devices, the Union Ministry of Commerce said today.

The office memorandum said that the medical devices export promotion council will be under the department of pharmaceuticals. It will be headquartered in Noida and will have offices in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The council will help exporters in promoting their products in international markets.

Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator of Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) said: “It's a great news, a big boost to Indian Medical Devices Manufacturing. The long sought and requested Medical Devices Exports Promotion Council is finally sanctioned to be created under the aegis of DoP, Govt. of India. This strategic step will go a long way in accelerating the exports and manufacturing growth of the medical devices sector.”

India currently exports Rs. 23,766 crore (2021-22) of medical devices up from previous year Rs 19,736 crore.

Nath said that the Exports Promotion Council for Medical Devices will help bring in coordinated inter-ministerial policy measures for unleashing the huge export potential and investment potential of over Rs. 80,000 Cr for manufacturing medical devices for the Global market in India’s quest to be one of Top 5 preferred supplier base of medical devices worldwide.

First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 23:53 IST

