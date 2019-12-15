Divergent India strategies: HUL goes aggressive, P&G more balanced

Two of the world’s top consumer goods companies — Unilever and Procter & Gamble (P&G) — have different strategies for the India market.

While the Rotterdam-and-London-based Unilever has been aggressive, both organically and inorganically in the country, P&G’s approach has been about achieving ‘balanced growth’ in terms of top line and bottom line. This outlook has seen P&G remain a smaller unit in comparison to its global rival in India, a key market, with plans to grow its presence in existing categories such as feminine care, baby care, health care ...