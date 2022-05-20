Indiabulls Housing Finance Q4 net up 11.23% to Rs 307 cr, FY22 net dips

-
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd’s net profit rose by 11.23 per cent to Rs 307 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 (Q4FY22) from Rs 276 crore in Q4FY21.
However, for FY22 its net profit dipped to Rs 1,178 crore from Rs 1,202 crore in FY21.
Its stock closed 3.48 per cent higher at Rs 120.3 per share on BSE.
Its income from operations fell to Rs 2,189 crore in Q4FY22 from Rs 2,372 crore in Q4FY21. The amount set aside for impairment on financial instruments declined to Rs 92 crore from Rs 316 crore.
Its assets under management (AUM) shrunk to Rs 72,211 crore in March 2022 from Rs 80,741 crore.
The company in a statement said AUM consolidation has ended in FY22. The base has been formed for 10 per cent growth in AUM for FY23, and 15% for FY24 and FY25.
The capital adequacy ratio improved to 32.6 per cent in March 2022 from 30.7 per cent in March 2021.
