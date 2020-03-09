Indiabulls Housing Finance shares plunge on bond exposure to YES Bank

Shares of on Monday plunged over 16 per cent after the company said it had an exposure of Rs 662 crore in the form of bonds to

On the BSE, the stock plunged 16.06 per cent to close at Rs 213.55. Intra-day, it lost as much as 19.08 per cent to Rs 205.85. It fell 18.47 per cent to settle at Rs 207.50 on the NSE. In terms of volume, more than 40 million shares were traded on the NSE and 2.7 million units on the BSE.

“ owes to Rs 662 crore via additional tier 1 (AT-1) bonds,” according to a regulatory filing.

The investments in AT-1 bonds of were made in 2017, as part of its treasury management of over Rs 20,000 crore of cash and when the bank was worth over $10 billion in value, the filing said.

Sameer Gehlaut, promoter of Indiabulls Housing Finance, or any of his or any of his family member have no loans outstanding from YES Bank, the non-banking finance company said further.