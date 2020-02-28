Indian aviation companies rejig routes as coronavirus scare shrinks the sky

For Tata-Singapore Airlines joint venture Vistara, the deployment of the first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is a milestone in its journey. Medium and long-haul international flights mark the second phase of growth for the airline, which has faced severe challenges from low-cost airlines in the domestic market.

But Vistara finds itself cornered as Japan, the airline’s long-planned maiden destination with Dreamliner, is increasingly feeling the coronavirus heat. Industry executives say that with Japan declaring a state of emergency, bookings may be hit for the carrier though the ...