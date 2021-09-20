Indian CEOs pip global peers in age and experience, says survey

Indian chief executive officers (CEOs) differ from their global counterparts in that they are younger and more experienced but they handle companies with much lower revenues. They also prefer to take feedback from the top management rather than turn to the board or chairperson for advice, according to a survey of CEOs across the world by senior executive search company Egon Zehnder.

CEOs elsewhere rely much more on the chairperson and boards for feedback, both for their own performance and that of the company. These are some of the differenc­es that have emerged from the find­ings ...