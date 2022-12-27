JUST IN
Domestic, semi-regulated markets to drive pharmaceutical industry's growth
Business Standard

Corporate India gears up to hedge China supply risk amid Covid surge

The sectors in India that import from China include pharmaceutical (pharma), automotive (auto), textile, engineering, and electronic goods

Topics
Coronavirus | China | Indian Commodity Exchange

Sohini Das Sharleen D'Souza Viveat Susan Pinto Shine Jacob Nitin Kumar  |  Mumbai/Chennai/Delhi 

China covid
Photo: Bloomberg

The surge in Covid cases in China has raised concern over supply-chain disruption, especially for Indian companies that import critical components and raw material from the neighbouring country. Between April and October this year, imports from China grew nearly 18 per cent year-on-year to touch $60.27 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce.

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 23:35 IST

`
