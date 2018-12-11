Indian companies want RBI to dilute notice banning debt recast

Indian companies are hoping the new leadership in the RBI will water down its “draconian” February 12 circular banning all kinds of debt restructuring.

“Many mid-sized and small companies are facing liquidity crisis due to external factors (like a rise crude oil prices) and though the RBI was apprised of these problems, there was no relief,” said the head of a power company.

“The circular will send more companies to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) because banks are not ready to take any action, citing the RBI,” he said.

“Many companies had to sack employees,” he said. At present 1,000 companies are facing IBC proceedings with very few takers for assets of smaller companies.