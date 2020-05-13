Indian drug makers gear up to make Gilead's remdesivir for Covid-19 therapy

Indian drugmakers are ready to make antiviral drug remdesivir, which is being considered for treatment of the novel here, after they sign licensing pacts with US innovator Gilead. indicate that the pricing of the drug would be clear in a few weeks from now once production starts. Besides the three Indian drug majors - Cipla, Hetero Labs and Sciences - Netherlands-based too will make the drug in its Indian plants for the world.

Gilead Sciences signed non-exclusive licensing agreements with five generic drug makers in India and Pakistan to expand the supply of antiviral drug remdesivir. The re-purposed Ebola drug is being considered as a potential therapy for

According to the agreement, Cipla, Hetero Labs, Sciences, Mylan, and Pakistan-based Ferozsons Labs will manufacture and sell remdesivir in 127 countries. Under the terms of the licensing agreement, these will have the right to receive a technology transfer of the Gilead manufacturing process and can scale up production. This would, however, be subject to approvals by regulatory authorities in the respective countries.

The Jubilant stock ended day's trade on BSE up almost 5 per cent while was up marginally.

Drugmakers say that they would focus on supplying the Indian market first before they look for exports. The pricing, however, would be decided later. Speaking to Business Standard, Vamsi Krishna Bandi, Managing Director, of said that the pricing aspect would be clear in around two weeks once the manufacturing starts. For starters, Hetero is keeping active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) ready for one million doses.

Meanwhile, government sources indicated that fresh clinical trials for India would not be necessary for remdesivir. He added that the Indian players have the liberty to price the drug. Drumakers, however, say that the pricing would be discussed with government agencies.

The injectable drug got an Emergency Use Approval (EUA) from the US drug regulator recently. The EUA basically facilitates use of remdesivir to treat hospitalised patients with severe symptoms of Covid19. The EUA is based on available data from two global clinical trials, and multiple additional clinical trials are ongoing to generate more data on the safety and efficacy of the drug. Remdesivir continues to be an investigational drug that has not been approved by the FDA.

As a result of this pact with Gilead, these five companies will be able to supply this drug to 127 countries, most of which are low income and lower middle countries. Bandi said that for supply to the other countries would depend on what treatment protocols they individually adopt and what kind of demand gets generated.



Hetero said that it is fully vertically integrated and does not to import any API. Being one of the largest antiretroviral drug makers, Hetero has been supplying the anti-HIV drugs to European countries. It can also get into manufacturing favipiravir which is currently under trials in India.

Meanwhile a India spokesperson confirmed that the company would be making the drug in its Indian plants. Almost 50 per cent of Mylan's global manufacturing plants are in India. It has around 21 plants across seven states in India.

Gilead had earlier indicated that it was working to build a global consortium to expand production of remdesivir and make it available across countries.

Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, Limited said, “As the world is faced with the COVID-19 crisis, it is imperative that we collaborate and fight this virus together. We are pleased to partner with Gilead for this cause and take this treatment to patients across countries after the required regulatory approvals."

Jubilant's chairman Shyam S Bhartia and co-chairman Hari S Bhartia felt that based on initial data, remdesivir shows promise to be a potential therapy for Covid-19. "We will be monitoring the clinical trials and regulatory approvals very closely and would be ready to launch the drug shortly after the required approvals. We also plan to produce the drug’s active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in-house, helping its cost effectiveness and consistent availability," they added.

Gilead is known for getting into licensing agreements with other drugmakers for its patented drugs – it did the same for its hepatitis C drug sofosbuvir earlier. In pandemic situations, India can also invoke its Patents Act and grant compulsory licensing provision to allow third-party manufacturing of a patented drug.

Pakistan's Ferozsons Laboratories is Gilead's partner for making Hepatitis C and HIV drugs.