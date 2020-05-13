- Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 74,292;, global tally at 4,337,358
Coronavirus India update: Maharashtra cases at 23,401, Gujarat 8,541, Tamil Nadu 8,002, Delhi 7233. Stay tuned with Business Standard for Covid 19 LIVE updates on corona cases and death toll worldwide
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Coronavirus India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a much-awaited stimulus package — worth Rs 20 trillion, or about 10 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) — to prop up the economy amid a slowdown made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. The details of the package are to be unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the next few days. Modi also indicatd that the nationwide lockdown, first enforced on March 24 and extended twice since, would again be extended — beyond May 17. But "Lockdown 4.0 would be very different from what we have seen so far."
Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 74,292 and 2,415 people have died from the virus so far, according to Worldometer data.
Coronavirus world update: Globally, 4,337,358 have been infected as of today, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 292,424.
