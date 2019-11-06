Indian firms in Fintech 100 list: Paytm, OlaMoney make it to top 10

-
ALSO READ
Statspeak: Four reasons why FinTech adoption remains on the rise
Fintech firm Mobikwik becomes operationally profitable, eyes IPO
Fintech committee recommends new legal framework for consumer protection
Kerala Startup Mission, UK fintech firm tie up to help local enterprises
How fintech firms are disrupting the corporate banking ecosystem
-
Eight Indian fintech firms were featured in the KPMG and H2 Ventures' ‘Fintech100’ list, with Paytm and OlaMoney making it to top 10. “In 2019, we have seen the emergence of India as a fintech force,” the report said. The Fintech100 list comprises 27 payments and transaction firms, 19 wealth companies, 17 insurance companies, 15 lending companies, 9 neo banks and 13 companies that operate across multiple fintech sectors.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU