Indian firms in Fintech 100 list: Paytm, OlaMoney make it to top 10

Eight Indian fintech firms were featured in the KPMG and H2 Ventures' ‘Fintech100’ list, with Paytm and OlaMoney making it to top 10. “In 2019, we have seen the emergence of India as a fintech force,” the report said. The Fintech100 list comprises 27 payments and transaction firms, 19 wealth companies, 17 insurance companies, 15 lending companies, 9 neo banks and 13 companies that operate across multiple fintech sectors.

First Published: Wed, November 06 2019. 23:32 IST

