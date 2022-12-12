Govts to spend $11.6 billion on tech in 2023, says Gartner report

JUST IN
The total government spending on IT in India is expected to grow at 10.2 per cent in 2021, down from 11.6 per cent growth in the previous year, a report by Gartner — a research and consulting firm focused on technology sector — has said.

The projected spending is $11.6 billion in 2023, the report said.

The spending on data centres, devices, and telecom services is projected to decline in the coming year. Expenses on software are expected to go up by 30.3 per cent. IT services will be a distant second among verticals.

“Government organisations are continuing to modernise legacy IT and invest in initiatives that improve access to digital services as constituents increasingly demand experiences that are equivalent to online customer interactions in the private sector. We expect these investments to continue as national and local governments respond to growing needs,” said Apeksha Kaushik, principal research analyst at Gartner.


First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 22:50 IST

