Indian Hotels' Taj ranked world's strongest hotel brand by Brand Finance

Indian Hotels Company's Taj has been rated the world’s strongest hotel brand while Hilton (brand value up 58 per cent to US$12.0 billion) has extended its reign as the world’s most valuable hotels brand, according to the latest report from the leading brand valuation consultancy, Brand Finance.
The ‘Hotels 50 2022’ annual report by the world's leading brand valuation consultancy recognizes the most valuable and strongest hotel brands across the globe.
Taj received an overall Brand Strength Index of 88.9 out of 100, with a corresponding AAA rating for customer familiarity, employee satisfaction and corporate reputation as well as its world-class customer service.
