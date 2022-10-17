Indian IT companies cut hiring amid US, Europe recession fears: Report

With a possibility of a recession in the United States of America (USA) and a slowdown in Europe, the IT in India have reportedly cut down their hiring. According to a report by Times of India (TOI), Infosys, TCS, HCL and hired just 28,736 people in the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY23). It is nearly half of the hirings in the same quarter in FY22.

Several CEOs have said that need to be cautious amid macroeconomic uncertainties. Wipro, according to TOI, added just 605 people in Q2FY23.

Some freshers, that were hired earlier in the year, have stated that the have delayed the onboarding process. However, the companies have stated that they will honour all the offer letters.

In the first half of FY23, HCL hired 10,339 freshers, while onboarded 20,000. added 14,000 freshers.

During the announcement of the financial results, the management of these companies said that they will continue hiring freshers and that macroeconomic factors will not impact this.

Milind Lakkad, chief HR officer at TCS, said that 10,000 more freshers will be onboarded in the second half of FY23.

HCL CEO C Vijaykumar, on the other hand, said that they would add 30,000 freshers in FY23. CEO Thierry Delaporte said that the company has decided to "really build" their strategy to hire freshers, according to TOI.

However, the in has stayed high at around 20 per cent. HCL recorded the highest at 23.8 per cent. Most companies said that the has peaked.