Indian IT firms set to defer annual wage hike plans, but say 'no layoffs'

Indian IT services firms are holding back salary increments and promotions to conserve cash as they gear up to battle the crisis. Industry leaders and Wipro have announced deferring wage hike plans and and are likely to follow suit, according to insiders.

The companies' approach is different from their global peers, a couple of whom have already announced salary hikes for a large portion of their employee base in India. Capgemini, the French IT services and consulting major, and US-headquartered Cognizant have hiked salaries, apart from giving out of turn increments to help employees during this time of crisis.





"It is basically, company culture at play. All Indian IT firms have gone through the disruption that had happened during 2008-09 global financial crisis. Drawing lesson from that event, most will possibly take inspiration from eastern philosophy and will exhaust all methods before laying off an employee," said Aditya Narayan Mishra, director & chief executive officer at CIEL HR Services.

"Many Indian firms, even without a single penny of revenue at this point of time, are not laying off people. In that sense, Indian IT firms are a lot better-placed," he added.

and Wipro, during earning calls, said they will not retrench employees, as they defer wage hikes. The two also announced that they would honour job commitments made during the campus placement season last year.

"We will double down on our talent base and will not retrench any of our employees (due to his crisis),” Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO of has said. TCS however would consider promotions though the quantum of it would depend on the business performance.



Wipro has deferred annual increments and scheduled promotions for the month of June for most of its employees. "It is certainly not happening in the first quarter. We will take a call based on how the business moves and are not in a position to give guidance," said Saurabh Govil, president and Chief Human Resources Officer at Wipro.

Last week, has rolled out high single-digit hikes for 70 per cent of its Indian staffers of around 84,000 effective April 1. The rest of the organisation will get increments effective July. Similarly, it is also giving out cash benefit of up to Rs 10,000 to staffers who are stranded without a paying guest accommodation.

Earlier, Cognizant had also decided to give 25 per cent additional pay of basic wages to its employees in India and Philippines as a sign of gratitude for continuing work during COVID-19 crisis.

"Some global MNCs have, no doubt, given salary hikes and increments. But, many of the global MNCs have also laid off people as part of usual business decisions, which is not the case for many Indian firms. So, it depends on organisational ethos," said a HR expert who didn't wish to be named.