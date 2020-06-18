Indian IT firms vigilant over China ops as border issue escalates tensions

With the violent clashes between the security forces at the border escalating Indo-China tensions and disrupting trade and business relationship, India’s IT services firms say they are watching the developments keenly. Even though China as a market for is quite small at the moment, they however use the country as a delivery base to cater to global clients.



"The industry is in a wait and watch mode. This issue with China is not an economic issue, it is a military and territorial issue. We are hopeful the situation will be sorted, sooner than later," said Gagan Sabharwal, senior director (Global Trade Development) at industry body National Association of Software and Service (Nasscom). Decision-making had been slow for the past three months because of no travel, the Covid-19 issues and so on, and would likely continue to remain so for some time, he added.



Indian IT industry is one of the biggest Indian employers in China, with around 22,000 employees in the country, including locals as well as expatriates. Among the large Indian firms, has around 4,000 employees in the country, while has more than 2,000 employees, around 98 per cent which are local.



"It is a multi-tangential issue. Indian IT services have a base in China, though only to a limited extent," said Sanchit Vir Gogia, founder and CEO of Greyhound Research. "In the long term, Indian IT players have to tie up with local Chinese partners from a delivery perspective (similar Facebook-Jio deal in India) as even Facebook and Google have not been able to enter China for a long time," he said.



In terms of market, Asia accounts for around 8 per cent of the Indian IT sector’s exports revenue, while sources peg China's contribution at less than 1 per cent. has been trying hard to break into the Asian giant's IT market to reduce its dependence on European and US markets.



Since 2018, the industry body has set up three Sino-Indian Digital Collaboration Plaza (SIDCOP) corridors in Dalian, Guiyang and Xuzhou in partnership with local municipal corporations opening up opportunities worth $18 million. temporarily shelved plans of opening a fourth corridor in Wuhan due to the (Covid-19) pandemic outbreak in December.