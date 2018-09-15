Indian IT services companies tap e-route to retrain their workforce

Indian IT services companies are relying on MOOCS (massive online open courses) to retrain their workforce as the demand for new-age technologies picks up. The advent of internet of things (IoT), blockchain, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and self-driving cars has also created huge business opportunities for online training platforms such as Udacity and Coursera.

Udacity has trained around 100 Infosys employees in autonomous car technologies, and will soon teach two more batches of workforce from India and abroad. It is also working with firms such as Wipro, Mindtree, ...