Indian IT services firms are strengthening consulting practice: Experts

As new technology services emerge as the area of focus for global IT (information technology) industry, with clients increasingly demanding customised solutions, Indian IT services firms are strengthening their consulting practice.

The role of consultants is crucial in the IT outsourcing industry, as they are the ones who are instrumental in understanding the customer pain points and prescribe best solutions. For decades, Indian IT services firms have been seen as not so strong in the consulting space as compared to their global counterparts like Accenture, IBM and Capgemini among ...