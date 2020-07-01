JUST IN
Indian IT services firms relying less on visas as approval rates nosedive

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services data, the share of Indian companies among the top 10 visa recipients has dropped from 51 per cent to 24 per cent during the 2016-19 period.

Debasis Mohapatra  |  Bengaluru 

Indian information technology (IT) services firms’ reliance on non-immigrant visas has been falling over the years as most companies pursue an aggressive localisation strategy. This strategy is in sync with rising rejection rates that companies are facing in their visa applications.

Against this backdrop, the recent move by the Trump Administration to ban employment visas till December is unlikely to have any impact on Indian IT firms. According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services data, the share of Indian companies among the top 10 visa recipients has dropped from 51 ...

First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 01:26 IST

