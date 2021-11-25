Indian mobile gaming sector revenues to grow to $5 bn by 2025: Report

-
ALSO READ
Sequoia's Surge accelerator programme invests $55 mn in 23 startups
What Sequoia's exclusionary act says about India's startup ecosystem
Barely 60% willing to go for second Covid-19 jab, says BCG report
Mobile commerce startup Bikayi raises $10.8 mn funding round led by Sequoia
Gaming for fun or killing the boredom, honing skills or making some money
-
India’s mobile gaming sector will grow from $1.5 billion of revenue in 2020 to $5 billion by 2025, according to a report published by VC firm Sequoia and management consulting company BCG on Wednesday.
While India’s gaming company initially monetised through in-game advertising, 80 per cent of the $1.5 billion generated by mobile gaming in 2020 came from in-app purchases and real-money game (RMG) spends, the report said. There are now over 300 million gamers in India, and revenue across all gaming devices reached $1.8 billion in 2020, up 500 per cent from 2016.
Investors are bullish on gaming platforms because they mitigate the hits-driven nature of individual games. Such platforms accounted for over 88 per cent of all VC funding in gaming in 2020 -- which was more than $400 million.
Although China and the US are bigger markets, India’s gaming sector is growing faster at a CAGR of 38 per cent, the report said.
“There’s also a strong correlation between sociability and spend. Close to half the gamers surveyed for this report play games to keep in touch with family and friends, and high engagement gamer archetypes tend to spend more across monetisation models. These gamers tend to gravitate towards real money gaming (RMG), which is key,” said authors Prachi Pawar and Pushpak Kedia of Sequoia.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU