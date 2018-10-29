JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Indonesia tragedy: DGCA seeks details from Boeing, FAA on Lion Air crash
Business Standard

Indian Oil arm Chennai Petroleum's net profit down 92% to Rs 236.1 mn

Total income up 44% to Rs 1.51 bn

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Indian Oil arm Chennai Petroleum's net profit down 92% to Rs 236.1 mn

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL), an Indian Oil Corporation Group firm, has posted net profit of Rs 236.1 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2018, on a consolidated basis, a decline of 92 per cent as against Rs 3.14 billion during the corresponding quarter last year. The total income during the quarter was around Rs 1.51 billion as compared to Rs 1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, at 43.8 per cent.

CPCL shares were up 1.78 per cent to Rs 262.40 at the closing bell on the BSE on Monday.

First Published: Mon, October 29 2018. 20:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements