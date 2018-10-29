Indian Oil arm Chennai Petroleum's net profit down 92% to Rs 236.1 mn

-
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL), an Indian Oil Corporation Group firm, has posted net profit of Rs 236.1 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2018, on a consolidated basis, a decline of 92 per cent as against Rs 3.14 billion during the corresponding quarter last year. The total income during the quarter was around Rs 1.51 billion as compared to Rs 1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, at 43.8 per cent.
CPCL shares were up 1.78 per cent to Rs 262.40 at the closing bell on the BSE on Monday.
