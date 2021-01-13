Indian Oil cancels LNG import tender due to higher prices: Report

-
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp has cancelled its tender to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in mid February due to higher prices, two trade sources familiar with the matter said.
One the of sources said offers were made at current spot rate of about $30/million British thermal units, which is "unaffordable" to Indian customers(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
