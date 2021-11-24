Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India clarify on privatisation buzz

-
ALSO READ
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces over Rs 30,000 cr guarantee for bad bank
'Bad bank' and development finance institution are Modi govt's bad legacies
NARCL expects to recover up to Rs 64,000 cr through resolution of bad loans
NBFC disbursement to dip by 50-60% in Q1FY22, bad loans set to rise: Icra
UV Asset Reconstruction Company submits bid to buy IFIN's bad loans
-
Amid privatisation buzz, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) and Central Bank of India (CBI) on Wednesday informed the stock exchanges that they received no information from government on these lines. The clarification comes a day after Centre's legislative agenda for Winter Session hinted at tabling of Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 bill for privatisation of two public sector banks.
The bill seeks to "effect amendments in Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Acts, 1970 and 1980 and incidentalamendments to Banking Regulation Act, 1949 in the context of Union Budget announcement 2021 regarding privatisation of two Public Sector Banks".
"As regards the captioned media news, we do not have any information on privatization of the Bank as on date. There is no such negotiation/event taking place at the Bank," Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing. IOB said, "...We inform that we have not received any communication regarding privatization of Bank from DFS / Government of India and we are unaware of the reasons for the sudden movement in stock price. It may be due to speculation."
Shares of two state-owned banks, IOB and CBI, rallied up to 20 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on back of heavy volumes amid media reports that the two financial institutions might be privatised.
On Wednesday, IOB's scrip on NSE had surged 20 per cent to Rs 23.80, before ending the day 13.6% higher at Rs 22.50, while CBI's scrip on NSE gained 15 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade before ending the day 10% higher at Rs 22.60.
In September, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had removed Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) restrictions on IOB while Central Bank of India continues to be under the PCA framework.
The government will seek buyers for two state-run banks by March 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in February, as she outlined the nation’s budget for the current financial year that began April 1.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU