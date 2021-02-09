Indian Overseas Bank Q3 profit at Rs 213 cr vs Rs 6,075 cr year-ago loss

-
ALSO READ
IOB posts PBT of Rs 125 cr in Q1 against Rs 330 cr loss a year ago
SBI Q3 result: Net profit slips 7% YoY to Rs 5,169 cr on higher provisions
Indian Bank reports Q3 net of Rs 514 cr versus loss in year-ago quarter
PNB Q3 results: Net profit at Rs 506 crore, NII at Rs 8,313 crore
ICICI Bank Q3: Treasury gains, stake sale in ICICI Sec to aid profitability
-
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has reported a profit of Rs 213 crore during the quarter December 2020 as against Rs 6,075 crore loss a year ago. The bank's operating profit rose to Rs 1,731 crore from Rs 762 crore a year ago. The lender has said that it plans to come out of Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) by focusing on recovery, low cost deposits and less capital consuming advances.
Gross NPA has dropped to Rs 16,753 crore during the quarter ended December 2020 from Rs 23,734 crore, a year ago. Net NPA dropped to Rs 3,905 crore from Rs 7,087 crore, a year ago.
Gross NPA Ratio 12.19 per cent per cent during the quarter ended December 2020 stood at Rs 16,753 crore as compared to Rs 23,734 crore or 17.12 per cent, a year ago. Net NPA ratio 3.13 per cent from 5.81 per cent.
Net NPA has improved to 3.13 per cent which is less than 6 per cent prescribed by RBI.
The Provision Coverage Ratio improved to 91.91 per cent.
Bank holds total provision of Rs 924 crore, which includes Covid provision of Rs 683 crore and for adherence to Supreme Court order Rs 241 crore.
CASA of the Bank improved to 40.93 per cent as on December 31, 2020 as against 39.10 per cent as on December 31, 2019. Total CASA has increased from Rs 86,530 crore as on December, 31, 2019 to Rs 95,830 crore as on December 31, 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU