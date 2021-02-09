Indian Overseas Bank Q3 profit at Rs 213 cr vs Rs 6,075 cr year-ago loss

(IOB) has reported a profit of Rs 213 crore during the quarter December 2020 as against Rs 6,075 crore loss a year ago. The bank's operating profit rose to Rs 1,731 crore from Rs 762 crore a year ago. The lender has said that it plans to come out of Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) by focusing on recovery, low cost deposits and less capital consuming advances.

Gross NPA has dropped to Rs 16,753 crore during the quarter ended December 2020 from Rs 23,734 crore, a year ago. Net NPA dropped to Rs 3,905 crore from Rs 7,087 crore, a year ago.

Gross NPA Ratio 12.19 per cent per cent during the quarter ended December 2020 stood at Rs 16,753 crore as compared to Rs 23,734 crore or 17.12 per cent, a year ago. Net NPA ratio 3.13 per cent from 5.81 per cent.

Net NPA has improved to 3.13 per cent which is less than 6 per cent prescribed by RBI.

The Provision Coverage Ratio improved to 91.91 per cent.

Bank holds total provision of Rs 924 crore, which includes Covid provision of Rs 683 crore and for adherence to Supreme Court order Rs 241 crore.

CASA of the Bank improved to 40.93 per cent as on December 31, 2020 as against 39.10 per cent as on December 31, 2019. Total CASA has increased from Rs 86,530 crore as on December, 31, 2019 to Rs 95,830 crore as on December 31, 2020.