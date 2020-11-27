Indian pharma has bounced back from lockdown lows. What led to turnaround?

The domestic pharma market has not only recovered from the lows of the lockdown-hit months of April-June, but is likely to do better in the second half of the fiscal. Pandemic blues seem to be a thing of the past as the domestic drug market showed resilience in the last three months, maintaining a growth momentum.

In October, the Indian pharma market (IPM) clocked a strong 9.6 per cent growth after growing 4.5 per cent in September and 2.2 per cent in August. Compare this with the lockdown-hit months when the IPM volume growth was down 17 per cent in April and 14.4 per cent in ...