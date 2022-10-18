JUST IN
Business Standard

Indian saree market sees big corporates battling traditional players

Larger groups like the Tatas, Aditya Birla and Reliance Retail are slowly making a mark in a Rs 46,400 cr industry that is otherwise ruled by traditional organised and unorganised players

Saree | Indian corporates | Taneira

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Sarees
Picture Courtesy: Ritu Kumar

The quintessential saree holds a valuable place in the lives of a cross-section of Indians, from millennials to ageing grandmothers, in not just rewriting fashion concepts but in also portraying culture. The apparel, which is one of the oldest clothing items in the country, is slowly becoming a battleground for customer share between big corporate houses, traditional existing players and unorganised regional outlets.

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 19:43 IST

