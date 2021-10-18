Indian startup funding crosses $10 bn in Q3, first time in any quarter: PwC

Indian startups have got record funding in Q3 of CY21, with investment totalling $10.9 billion across 347 deals--the first-time investments in a quarter have crossed the $10 billion mark, as per the India. This was twice the amount of funding received in Q3CY20 and was up about 41% over the Q2CY21 figure, said the findings of the report titled ' Perspectives-Q3CY21'.

The increase in funding activity was noted across all sectors, both by value and volume.

However, fintech, edtech and are the top three hot investment sectors in CY21, together accounting for about 47 per cent of the total funding activity. The fintech sector saw a four-fold increase in funds raised in the first three quarters of CY21, over the first three quarters of CY20. Six fintech attained unicorn status.

Discussing the investment in startups 2021 thus far, Amit Nawka, Partner–Deals & Startups Leader, India, said, “Start-ups have leveraged the accelerated digital adoption seen amongst businesses and individuals alike to create newer business models and this is driving investor interest in a big way. We are seeing the average deal size increase and quicker funding rounds which has led to a surge in deal activity across sectors, since early this year.”

Perspectives for Q3 of CY21: A snapshot