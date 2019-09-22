Indian startups can lead way in privacy-focused networks: Omidyar India MD

Omidyar Network, a philanthropic investment firm founded by entrepreneur Pierre Omidyar, recently released a report on Unlocking the potential of India’s Data Economy: Practices, Privacy and Governance, in partnership with Monitor Deloitte. Omidyar’s India MD, Roopa Kudva, spoke to Neha Alawadhi on the need for start-ups to focus on privacy as a part of their business strategy.

Edited excerpts: Why is Omidyar Network looking at understanding privacy? We are tech-led investors, focused on social impact. Therefore, as technology-led investors we have always believed ...