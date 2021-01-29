IndianOil consolidated net profit jumps 52% to Rs 4,102.37 crore in Q3

-
Indian Oil Corporation Limited has reported ₹ 4,102.37 crores net profit in the third quarter of financial year 2020-2021. This is 52 per cent higher than the Rs 2,695.09 crores net profit reported by the company in the same quarter of fiscal 2019-2020.
The Company Board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share (face value of Rs 10 per share).
Total income during the period under review stood at Rs 1,48,769.23 crore, up from Rs 1,47,433.25 crore in the same months of last fiscal. “The higher profit is because of inventory gain and higher petrochemical margin during the current quarter,” a company statement said.
IndianOil’s product sales volumes, including exports, stood 23.033 million tonnes. Refining throughput was 17.860 million tonnes and pipeline throughput stood at 21.806 million tonnes in the quarter ending December 31, 2020.
