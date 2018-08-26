Indiabulls Ventures appoints ex-NPCI MD Abhaya Hota as Independent Director

has appointed Abhaya Prasad Hota, former managing director at the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), as an independent director on the board for a period of three years.

Hota worked at the Reserve Bank of India for 27 years, prior to his association with the NPCI, mainly involved in designing the operating payments eco-system. Having worked on launching the NEFT, RTGS, IMPS and Aadhaar based payment system with the UIDAI, he contributed to today's booming e-payment market can be credited to his efforts as a regulator at the apex bank.

His expertise in the field led him to become a consultant to the World Bank and to the SWIFT India Domestic Services (Trade Digitisation Project) as well as to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Hota is on the board of PNB Metlife Insurance, Federal Bank, IDBI Intech and Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company.