JUST IN
IndiGo airline ranked number one in on-time performance in November
To ease debt, L&T looks to offload Nabha Power, pare Hyd Metro stake
Sebi issues Rs 4.29 cr demand notice to Deccan Chronicle Holdings promoters
Rs 1 trn m-cap club hits half-century in 2022 despite muted gains in Sensex
UPI ecosystem needs to be sustainable to grow further: Google Pay
RE firms may use rupee loans to refinance $3 bn overseas green bonds
Wipro Consumer enters food category; acquires Nirapara for undisclosed sum
Buyback offer for shares worth Rs 85 cr to open on Dec 26: Dhanuka Agritech
Jio installed 5x more 5G radios than Airtel as of Nov: Telecom dept in RS
YouTube creators contributed Rs 10,000 cr to India's GDP in 2021: Study
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
To ease debt, L&T looks to offload Nabha Power, pare Hyd Metro stake
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

IndiGo airline ranked number one in on-time performance in November

IndiGo carried more passengers on a sequential basis, while its market share fell to 55.7 per cent (from 56.7 per cent in October)

Topics
IndiGo | Aviation sector | Aviation

Aneesh Phadnis 

indigo, airlines, aviation, flights, air craft

IndiGo took the No. 1 spot in on-time performance (OTP) in November, after seven months. It dislodged Air India, which was second.

IndiGo carried more passengers on a sequential basis, while its market share fell to 55.7 per cent (from 56.7 per cent in October). Overall air traffic grew 2.3 per cent sequentially to over 11.6 million in November. In October, airlines had flown 11.4 million passengers. “Despite challenges, the team at IndiGo has devised and executed its plan to ensure consistency and operational efficiency,” said Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, president and chief operating officer, IndiGo.


Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IndiGo

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 00:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.