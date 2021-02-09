IndiGo Airlines operator InterGloble settles row with Sebi, pays Rs 2.1 cr

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 impact: InterGlobe Aviation to raise Rs 4,000 cr through QIP
InterGlobe Aviation advances 5%, hits over seven-month high
Here's why analysts choose IndiGo over SpiceJet for the long haul
Aviation stks in focus; InterGlobe Aviation hits 52-wk high; SpiceJet up 6%
IndiGo's runaway rally worries analysts; Citi downgrades stock to 'sell'
-
Interglobe Aviation, the company that operates India’s largest airline IndiGo, has settled pending dispute with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by agreeing to settlement charges of Rs 2.1 crore.
The matter pertains to alleged violation of disclosure norms pertaining to related party transactions (RPTs) between the company and IGE Group, controlled by co-founder Rahul Bhatia.
ALSO READ: Equity MFs see outflows for seventh month despite upswing in market
In May 2020, Sebi appointed an officer to look into complaints filed by another co-founder Rakesh Gangwal. He alleged several violations of corporate governance norms, RPT norms, disclosure norms and misrepresentation in the IPO document in October 2015 at the company
Based on its investigation, Sebi issued a show cause in November to InterGlobe, seeking explanation on several violations.
In December 2020, InterGlobe filed a settlement application with Sebi to settle the matter, without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU