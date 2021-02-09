IndiGo Airlines operator InterGloble settles row with Sebi, pays Rs 2.1 cr

Interglobe Aviation, the company that operates India’s largest airline IndiGo, has settled pending dispute with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by agreeing to settlement charges of Rs 2.1 crore.

The matter pertains to alleged violation of disclosure norms pertaining to related party transactions (RPTs) between the company and IGE Group, controlled by co-founder Rahul Bhatia.

ALSO READ: Equity MFs see outflows for seventh month despite upswing in market

In May 2020, appointed an officer to look into complaints filed by another co-founder Rakesh Gangwal. He alleged several violations of corporate governance norms, RPT norms, disclosure norms and misrepresentation in the IPO document in October 2015 at the company

Based on its investigation, issued a show cause in November to InterGlobe, seeking explanation on several violations.

In December 2020, InterGlobe filed a settlement application with to settle the matter, without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law.