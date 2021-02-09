Equity MFs see outflows for seventh month despite upswing in market

Despite the upswing in the market, equity-oriented mutual fund (MF) schemes witnessed net outflows for the seventh consecutive month in January. Outflows –difference between purchase and sale of MF units— stood at Rs 9,253 crore. Since July, investors have pulled out over Rs 42,200 crore from equity schemes eve as the Sensex has rallied nearly 50 per cent during this period.

While quantum of outflows in January was lower compared to the preceding two months, it was still higher than the seven-month average of Rs 6,000 crore, data from Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) shows.

Market players said profit-booking following sharp rebound in the market from March 2020 lows and direct equity investing are the key reason behind the outflows.

G Pradeepkumar, Chief Executive Officer, Union Asset Management Company (AMC) said, “Last few months we have seen investors booking profits and moving money to short-term debt funds. But in January that has not happened, and we have seen dangerous trend of people selling mutual funds and playing into the directly.”

Barring multi-cap, divided yield and thematic funds, all other sub-categories in equity segment recorded outflows in January.

Largecap funds saw net outflows of Rs 2,853 crore, while value funds also saw outflows of Rs 1,640 crore. The new flexicap category also saw outflows of Rs 5,994 crore.

Last month, several MF houses recategorised their multicap schemes as flexicap following Sebi’s move to tweak the definition.

Since June, the multicap category has been witnessing huge net outflows. In January, 16 multicap funds were re-categorised as flexicap. So the multicap outflows have now slipped over to flexicap, explained Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director – Manager Research, Morningstar India.

The inflows through systematic investment plans (SIPs) stood at Rs 8,023 crore, while the assets under management (AUM) of SIP was Rs 3.9 trillion in January 2021.

“While equity funds have seen redemptions, numbers look positive and there has been increase in the folios in equity-oriented schemes,” said Pradeepkumar.

As of January 2021, folios of equity-oriented schemes stood at 64.4 million compared to 63.7 million in December, an increase of 700,000.

The debt segment too saw net outflows of Rs 33,409 crore in January.

In January, liquid funds saw outflows of Rs 45,316 crore, while low-duration funds also saw outflows of Rs 8,041 crore in January.

Other categories such as short duration funds, corporate bond funds and banking and PSU funds also saw net inflows. Credit risk funds also saw net inflows of Rs 366.44 crore in January. Investors had turned averse of this segment after troubles at Franklin Templeton last year.

“Owing to regulatory measures to ease liquidity, and also the stance to hold on to the policy rates, some of the debt categories like corporate bond fund, banking & PSU fund, short duration funds have seen positive flows. Even the credit risk fund is now moving into positive flows, given that the risk-return dynamics is working in favour of retail investors,” said NS Venkatesh, Chief Executive,

Overall, saw net outflows of Rs 35,587 crore while net AUM stood at Rs 30.5 trillion.