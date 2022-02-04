IndiGo back in the black in Q3, posts net profit of Rs 130 cr

-
Airline major InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo flights, on Friday reported standalone net profit of Rs 130 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 due to a rebound in travel demand during the holiday season, though fuel costs surged. It reported net loss of Rs 620 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations rose 90% to Rs 9,295 crore as against Rs 4,910 crore in Q3FY21.
On Friday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 1.5% higher at Rs 1,969.
"The Board of Directors have unanimously approved the appointment of Rahul Bhatia, currently a Non-Executive Director, as the Managing Director of the Company effective 4 February 2022," said InterGlobe Aviation in a stock exchange filing.
The company said its fuel cost in Q3FY22 was at Rs 3,269 crore, up 64% on a sequential basis and a 184% jump on an annual basis.
Total debt as of Q3-end was at Rs 35,153 crore, up 27% on an annual basis, said the company, which expects Q4FY22 capacity to reduce by around 10%-15% as against Q3FY22.
