IndiGo back in the black in Q3, posts net profit of Rs 130 cr

Airline major InterGlobe Aviation, which operates flights, on Friday reported standalone net profit of Rs 130 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 due to a rebound in travel demand during the holiday season, though fuel costs surged. It reported net loss of Rs 620 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 90% to Rs 9,295 crore as against Rs 4,910 crore in Q3FY21.

On Friday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 1.5% higher at Rs 1,969.



"The Board of Directors have unanimously approved the appointment of Rahul Bhatia, currently a Non-Executive Director, as the Managing Director of the Company effective 4 February 2022," said InterGlobe Aviation in a stock exchange filing.



The company said its fuel cost in Q3FY22 was at Rs 3,269 crore, up 64% on a sequential basis and a 184% jump on an annual basis.

Total debt as of Q3-end was at Rs 35,153 crore, up 27% on an annual basis, said the company, which expects Q4FY22 capacity to reduce by around 10%-15% as against Q3FY22.