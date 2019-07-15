IndiGo promoters' spat: Board to question Rakesh Gangwal on July 19

The board of InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, will seek clarification from co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal on his allegations that independent directors failed to take ‘independent’ decisions on corporate governance lapses, at the board meeting on July 19. The IndiGo board is led by Independent Director M Damodaran, who is former Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman.

Economist Anupam Khanna is the other independent director. The board meeting has been scheduled for July 19 to take into account the June quarter results. Apart from co-founders Gangwal ...