IndiGo crisis explained: Planes, planes everywhere, but no one to fly them

Hundreds of cancelled flights and disgruntled customers; reprimand from the regulator and a possible cut in expansion plans — IndiGo’s public image has taken a severe beating in the past one week or so, forcing analysts to doubt if India’s infrastructure and skill gap will support the country’s largest airline’s aggressive growth plan.

IndiGo has said the situation is well in control and that it will not slow capacity addition. “We are sticking to the growth forecast given to investors. There was a slight mismatch in the projected and actual ...