IndiGo appoints Ronojoy Dutta as CEO, Meleveetil Damodaran as chairman

-
ALSO READ
Ronojoy Dutta will bring hands-on experience, global perspective to IndiGo
Contest in the skies: IndiGo blames rival carriers for pricing pressure
Ronojoy Dutta checks in at IndiGo as consultant to chalk out 5-year plan
The price IndiGo may be paying in its quest to dominate the skies
Pain in aviation pack likely to continue; IndiGo remains top analysts' pick
-
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of India's biggest airline by market share IndiGo, on Thursday appointed Ronojoy Dutta as chief executive officer (CEO) for five years, according to agency reports.
Dutta, who earlier served as a United Airlines executive and Air Sahara's president, joined IndiGo as principal consultant in December last year. At that time, IndiGo had announced that Dutta would be responsible for developing a five-year plan for the airline.
ALSO READ: Ronojoy Dutta will bring hands-on experience, global perspective to IndiGo
His appointment comes over a month after IndiGo's CEO-appointee Greg Taylor resigned from the company. At that time, sources had told Business Standard that Dutta's appointment as principal consultant at the airline was the pressing reason behind Taylor's resignation.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU