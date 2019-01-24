IndiGo appoints Ronojoy Dutta as CEO, Meleveetil Damodaran as chairman

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of India's biggest airline by market share IndiGo, on Thursday appointed Ronojoy Dutta as chief executive officer (CEO) for five years, according to agency reports.



The company also approved the appointment of Meleveetil Damodaran as chairman. Both appointments are effective January 24, InterGlobe said.

Dutta, who earlier served as a United Airlines executive and Air Sahara's president, joined as principal consultant in December last year. At that time, had announced that Dutta would be responsible for developing a five-year plan for the airline.





ALSO READ: Ronojoy Dutta will bring hands-on experience, global perspective to IndiGo

His appointment comes over a month after IndiGo's CEO-appointee Greg Taylor resigned from the company. At that time, sources had told Business Standard that Dutta's appointment as principal consultant at the airline was the pressing reason behind Taylor's resignation.