Fix the pilot shortage

Passengers have been inconvenienced by a series of flight cancellations in recent days and weeks, particularly by market leader IndiGo. The budget airline, which has more than 40 per cent of market share, has tried to get ahead of the last-minute cancellation problem by effectively shutting down about 30 flights a day, which, it says, represent only 2 per cent of its flights.

On Wednesday, however, it had cancelled almost 50 flights. IndiGo has said that weather conditions and airport disruptions had required it to “re-roster” its crew, and insisted that its regular operations ...