IndiGo flies past Air India on international routes, deploys more seats

Passenger carrier IndiGo that commands nearly half of the domestic market share has pipped Air India on international routes, revealed an analysis by aviation consultancy firm CAPA. According to the analysis, IndiGo deploys more seats on international routes from India, surging ahead of the national carrier.

While IndiGo had 11.8 per cent of all the international seats to and fro India in the last week of August, Air India's seat share was 11.4 per cent. Emirates came third with 8.1 per cent, and the rest airlines constituted 68 per cent of the seat share. With rapid capacity ...