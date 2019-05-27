Indigo founders differ only on 'one issue', says CEO Ronojoy Dutta

-
ALSO READ
No desire to take IndiGo's control, says co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal
IndiGo growth strategy unchanged; management has board's full support: CEO
Ronojoy Dutta will bring hands-on experience, global perspective to IndiGo
Ronojoy Dutta appointed IndiGo CEO; M Damodaran as chairman of board
IndiGo appoints Ronojoy Dutta as CEO, Meleveetil Damodaran as chairman
-
Billionaire founders of IndiGo, Asia’s biggest budget airline by market value, are debating “one issue,” the company’s chief executive officer said, days after local media reported the owners have fallen apart.
“There are absolutely no differences on strategy, international expansion and management selection,” CEO Ronojoy Dutta said in a conference call with analysts on Monday.
“There is one issue that they are debating right now and we hope to resolve that in the very near future.” he added. Dutta didn’t elaborate on what the issue is.
The founders of IndiGo -- Rakesh Gangwal, a former CEO of US Airways, and Rahul Bhatia, a former airline ticketing agent -- have sparred over control of the company, local media reported this month. A statement from Gangwal that followed said he has “no desire or interest” to take over the airline. While there are differences of opinion on certain matters between the two founders, the company has a track record of resolving issues, CEO Dutta said earlier.
Dutta’s statement on Monday comes after shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., which operates IndiGo, dropped the most in a year earlier this month after the reports surfaced. Founded in 2005, IndiGo has quickly outpaced its rivals to grab almost half of the local market, making both founders billionaires.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU