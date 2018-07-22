IndiGo may delay its low-cost, long-haul flight plan over high fuel price

A high fuel price environment and aircraft acquisition cost has delayed IndiGo’s plans of clinching a deal for wide-body planes. The airline which is known to be a tough bargainer is having second thoughts on acquiring the Airbus A330 Neo through which it initially planned to launch direct flights to European cities of Paris and London from winter schedule of this year. Instead, the airline is weighing options to acquire the A321 LR, through which it can launch flights to European cities within nine-hour range.

Airbus advertises the A321LR for the middle-of-market segment with 16 business class (36 inch pitch) and 190 economy (30 inch pitch) for a total of 206 seats. The aircraft recently demonstrated a test flight flying non-stop for 11 hours.

“No wide-body as of now. Flying long-haul routes with wide-body and filling the planes is a different ball game. Not so soon. The is definitely being considered,” said a person who is aware of the plan.

The person said that the airline, instead, will increase its international destinations in the Middle East, South East Asia and China. will launch flights to Phuket, Istanbul, Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, Kuwait, and Kuala Lumpur between October to March.

The main worry for the airline in acquiring the wide-bodies is that it is not convinced that it will have a sizeable passenger traffic to make the operations profitable. With jet fuel price and currency fluctuation making life tougher for airlines, the airline may not yet venture into a new operation.

“Wide-body aircraft have almost twice the operational costs compared with the narrow body on the route. This means we need a sizable passenger traffic to cover the costs of the wide-body aircraft for each departure,” said a second person aware of the plan.





In response to queries from Business Standard over IndiGo’s wide-body plans, a spokeswoman said that IndiGo’s focus remains on the short-haul international routes. “ We recently announced Dhaka as our ninth international destination. There will be the announcement of more destinations in due course as we have rights to fly into markets like Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Male, Jeddah and IndiGo’s focus remains on providing lowest fare travel for the fast-growing Indian market and its close neighbours. The airline has not ordered wide-body aircraft at this time,” she said.

It is learnt that the airline has held serious negotiations with Airbus for the A330-800 model but could not reach an agreement. Airbus didn’t respond to queries while a senior executive of Airbus’s rival Boeing confirmed that there have been no discussions with the airline regarding wide-body aircraft.

IndiGo’s rival SpiceJet has also shelved plans of launching flights to London citing high aircraft acquisition cost. “The question is the cost. The high cost of ownership for new-generation widebodies is a key obstacle in the development of long-haul, low-cost air travel,” SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said.

However, a source in the aircraft leasing industry said that sooner or later the airline will order the wide-bodies and the only factor is the acquisition cost. “There has been a management change at Airbus. The current management doesn’t believe much in aggressive pricing and since the A330 neo program got a new life from AirAsia, it will negotiate more, “he said. AirAsia Group recently expanded an order for A330 neo , adding 34 aircraft to an existing order to bring the total order to 100.