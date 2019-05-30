IndiGo picks Pratt & Whitney rival CFM for LEAP1-A engines, deal soon

IndiGo, the largest customer of Airbus’ fuel-efficient A320neo family aircraft with Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines, is learnt to have decided on rival CFM International for LEAP1-A engines. The airline is looking at an order for 280 aircraft.

IndiGo’s move to shift to CFM, a 50:50 joint venture between the US’ General Electric and French engine maker Safran, follows a series of issues, including the grounding of planes due to trouble with P&W engines. IndiGo’s deal with CFM could be announced during the Paris Air Show to be held from June 17 to 23, sources in the ...