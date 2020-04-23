IndiGo reverses plan to cut salaries of employees, drops March decision

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, has reversed its decision to cut salaries, reacting after the government urged to take care of employees during a national that has grounded commercial flights to contain the

“In deference to government wishes of not reducing pay during the lockdown, we have decided not to implement the previously announced pay cuts during the month of April. Except members of executive committee and Senior Vice President and above, all of you can expect your April salary to be paid on time without cuts,” IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta wrote to employees this morning in an e-mail. The committee consists of Dutta, the chief operating officer, the chief financial officer, the human resources head, and the company’s president.

IndiGo, which has 47 percent market share in India, had on 19 March pay cuts for employees across board, with Dutta saying the the survival of the airline industry was at stake.

According to the March plan, eight senior vice presidents were to take a 20 per cent pay cut and vice presidents and pilots a 10 per cent cut. The pay cut for the senior management stays.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged business leaders not to cut salaries or lay off employees during the lockdown, with labour ministry reiterating his message.

Despite that, have been forced to do salary cut, send employees on leave without pay as with grounded planes revenue had come to a standstill but airlines are counting increased fixed costs like lease rentals and salary.

The condition has made worse as government has forced airlines to stop forward bookings squeezing one last source of revenue.

IndiGo’s peers like Wadia-group owned Go Air has sent 90 percent of its employees on leave without pay for the entire period even after announcing an average 20 percent paycut. Ajay Singh owned SpiceJet has sent a alrge section of cabin crew on a leave without pay of three months and have deducted salary by 30 percent. “A large part of our employees are on leave without pay,” Singh recently said in a television interview.



With its large cash buffer, IndiGo is the best positioned airline to withstand the crisis.

“IndiGo’s sufficient cash buffer of Rs 9,400 crore as of December 2019 should be enough to weather this storm, though other airlines will need external support in the form of interest payment moratoriums and lower taxation on crude and other imports," said analysts at Kotak Securities said in a recent research report.