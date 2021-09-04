IndiGo's General Counsel Priya Mehra quits, replacement yet to be announced

-
ALSO READ
IndiGo Q4: Loss widens to Rs 1,147 cr as higher fuel costs, virus hit biz
Analysts see up to 34% upside in IndiGo stock despite Covid-19 headwind
IndiGo Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore; misses Street estimates
IndiGo Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore; misses Street estimates
IndiGo to report Q4 results on Saturday; Here's what analysts expect
-
Priya Mehra, General Counsel of InterGlobe Aviation-operated airline IndiGo, has resigned.
Mehra's resignation comes close on the heels of Ankur Goel, head of the company's investor relations quitting the company.
While Goel is joining Akasa, the new airline backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Business Standard couldn't immediately confirm Mehra's next move.
A company spokesperson confirmed that she has resigned and is serving her notice period.
Mehra, who had joined the company in 2016, is part of the company's executive committee and was heading a team of around 40 lawyers.
She specialises in M&A, joint ventures, private equity, government privatisations, capital markets and general corporate advice, according to her profile on the company's website.
In 2019, when the company's co promoter Rakesh Gangwal wrote to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) alleging lack of corporate governance in t,he company, Mehra was part of the four-member team which designed the company's new related transaction policy.
While IndiGo is yet to announce a replacement for Mehra, the company's legal team has multiple senior lawyers, including Associate General Counsel Bharat Vansh Bahadur, who had joined the company along with Mehra in 2016.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU