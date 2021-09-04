IndiGo's General Counsel Priya Mehra quits, replacement yet to be announced

Priya Mehra, General Counsel of InterGlobe Aviation-operated airline IndiGo, has resigned.

Mehra's resignation comes close on the heels of Ankur Goel, head of the company's investor relations quitting the company.

While Goel is joining Akasa, the new airline backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Business Standard couldn't immediately confirm Mehra's next move.

A company spokesperson confirmed that she has resigned and is serving her notice period.

Mehra, who had joined the company in 2016, is part of the company's executive committee and was heading a team of around 40 lawyers.

She specialises in M&A, joint ventures, private equity, government privatisations, capital markets and general corporate advice, according to her profile on the company's website.

In 2019, when the company's co promoter Rakesh Gangwal wrote to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) alleging lack of corporate governance in t,he company, Mehra was part of the four-member team which designed the company's new related transaction policy.

While IndiGo is yet to announce a replacement for Mehra, the company's legal team has multiple senior lawyers, including Associate General Counsel Bharat Vansh Bahadur, who had joined the company along with Mehra in 2016.