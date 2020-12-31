IndiGo says its servers were hacked earlier this month, probe underway

-
-
India's largest airline IndiGo's servers were hacked earlier in the month, it said in a late evening announcement.
While the systems were restored in a short span of time, there were some segments of data servers that were breached.
"There is a possibility that some internal documents may get uploaded by the hackers on public websites and platforms. We realise the seriousness of the issue, and are continuing to engage with all relevant experts and law enforcement to ensure that the incident is investigated in detail," the airline added.
