IndiGo set to become the first Indian carrier to have 200 aircraft

IndiGo will soon create aviation history. From a fledging airline that started 12 years ago, it is set to have 200 aircraft (currently it has 198) sometime this month, becoming the only Indian carrier to reach this milestone. Last month the airline took delivery of seven new planes.

Its roller coaster ride is evident from the fact that in the low-cost carrier (LCC) category it has beaten its nearest rival, SpiceJet, though the latter started operations a year earlier. SpiceJet’s fleet size is a third of that of IndiGo. And what is ironical is that its leading promoter, ...